One hospitalized, two detained after west Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say two people have been detained in a shooting that sent a third to the hospital on Friday night.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way in west Atlanta, police said. When officers first arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound who they described as "alert, conscious and breathing." He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
While specific details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation, police did confirm they had detained two people in connection to the incident. Police have not identified them or said whether one or both is considered a suspect in the crime. The victim also hasn't been publicly identified.