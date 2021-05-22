One hospitalized, two detained after west Atlanta shooting

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred late Friday night on Kimberly Way.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say two people have been detained in a shooting that sent a third to the hospital on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way in west Atlanta, police said. When officers first arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound who they described as "alert, conscious and breathing." He was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.