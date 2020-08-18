Landscapers find decomposing body while clearing trees near Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — A group of landscapers happened upon a gruesome find in Atlanta on Monday, as they worked in the afternoon.
Police were sent to the 4000 block of Campbellton Road SW around 3:35 p.m. to reports of a suspicious person. But when they met with investigators, it became a death investigation.
The landscaping crew said they had found what they thought was a decomposing body in a wooded area as they were cutting down trees there.
Since their discovery, homicide investigators and a member of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office have been called out to the scene. The cause and manner of death will be determined through an autopsy.
Authorities haven't suggested whether they suspect foul play at this point as their investigation continues. The address provided by police is that of an apartment complex on Atlanta's far west side.