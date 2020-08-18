Landscapers find decomposing body while clearing trees near Atlanta apartments

Homicide detectives have been called out though their is no word on whether foul play is suspected.

ATLANTA — A group of landscapers happened upon a gruesome find in Atlanta on Monday, as they worked in the afternoon.

Police were sent to the 4000 block of Campbellton Road SW around 3:35 p.m. to reports of a suspicious person. But when they met with investigators, it became a death investigation.

The landscaping crew said they had found what they thought was a decomposing body in a wooded area as they were cutting down trees there.

Since their discovery, homicide investigators and a member of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office have been called out to the scene. The cause and manner of death will be determined through an autopsy.