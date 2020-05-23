Man found dead in car near Atlanta shopping plaza

Atlanta Police said the victim was discovered around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still working to determine the circumstances of a man's death after his body was discovered in a car on Saturday.

Officers said that they were called to 3565 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - Collier Heights Plaza Shopping Center - around 1 p.m. to reports of the man in a silver Nissan Maxima. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

Police said the victim's manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office. Authorities haven't released the victim's name pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and at 11Alive.com.