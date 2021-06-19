Man shot while standing near Atlanta park, police say

The victim said he first heard several gunshots before realizing he had been struck.

ATLANTA — A shooting victim told police that he was standing outside when he was shot on Friday at an address just feet from an Atlanta park.

Police arrived in the 1300 block of Bolton Road NW just before 5 p.m. to reports someone had been shot. The victim told police that he was standing outside the location, which maps suggest is a home across from English Park when he heard several gunshots and realized he was hit.

He told police he hadn't seen the gunman who shot him, however, and police haven't released any additional details regarding a possible suspect. The victim's exact condition hasn't been released. Police did say, though, that he was "alert, conscious and breathing" when he was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators are now involved and are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.