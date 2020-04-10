x
'Multiple persons shot' at store on Atlanta's westside, police say

Credit: Jefferson Cochran/WXIA
Shooting scene on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta on Oct. 4, 2020

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a crime scene where they are reporting multiple people shot, a spokesperson said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1570 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in West Atlanta, police said. Police haven't released many details, including exactly how many people were injured in the violence, but said they have one person detained.

The person currently in custody is described as a female but her age has not been released. Police are still actively investigating and a spokesperson said they will provide more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

