One shot in head critical as second victim also recovers in Atlanta

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the violent act.

ATLANTA — Gunfire in Atlanta has sent two people to the hospital - one with critical injuries - after a currently unknown incident late Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 2700 block of Emerald Court to reports of a person shot and quickly discovered there was actually more than one.

One of the victims, described only as a male at this point, had a gunshot wound to his head. Another male had a gunshot to his side. Police said the victim with the head wound is in critical condition while the other is listed as stable.

Both gunshot victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. With the investigation still in its early stages, police didn't have any information to provide regarding a motive or possible suspects in the crime.

Police also haven't yet provided the names or ages of the two victims.

The shooting scene appears to be a residential area just off of Harlan Road and south of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Atlanta's west side.