Pedestrian struck, killed near busy Atlanta intersection, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a pedestrian appears to have been killed after being struck near the intersection of two busy Atlanta roads on Thursday.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bolton Road.
A spokesperson for Atlanta Police, Senior Officer Tasheena Brown, said that it "appeared" that a pedestrian had died but said that the Georgia State Patrol was handling the investigation - with Atlanta only assisting.
The location provided by police is just north of I-20 and west of I-285 outside the west side of the Perimeter.
It's unclear, at this point, if any charges are pending or how the accident occurred. 11Alive has requested additional information from the state patrol.