Pedestrian struck, killed near busy Atlanta intersection, police say

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation, police said.

ATLANTA — Police say a pedestrian appears to have been killed after being struck near the intersection of two busy Atlanta roads on Thursday.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bolton Road.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Police, Senior Officer Tasheena Brown, said that it "appeared" that a pedestrian had died but said that the Georgia State Patrol was handling the investigation - with Atlanta only assisting.

The location provided by police is just north of I-20 and west of I-285 outside the west side of the Perimeter.