ATLANTA -- A photographer accused of hiding a camera in a fitting room tissue box has been arrested by Atlanta police.

Authorities charged David Khanh Duong with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and sexual exploitation.

The police incident report says the victims went to a photoshoot on Defoor Hills Road. The photographer, Duong, allegedly told the young ladies to change in the fitting room.

One of the victims jokingly asked the other ladies if they thought hidden cameras were in the dressing room. Then, they started looking around and came across the GoPro.

The young ladies said they touched a glass tissue box and noticed that it felt warm. Inside they allegedly found a camera.

The report said the ladies told police they didn't feel safe enough to notify anyone while in the office. They finished the photoshoot and reported the incident to authorities when they left.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA