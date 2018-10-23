ATLANTA -- Police say a woman is in critical – but stable – condition after being shot by a man who was allegedly trying to break up a fight.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace at Atlanta's Flipper Temple Apartments according to Atlanta Police Department Captain Reginald Moorman.

Moorman said they were called to the scene shortly after midnight to reports of a person shot. When officer's arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim who was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation uncovered that she had been in an argument with another woman when a man there, tentatively identified as Joshua Wright, opened fire into a crowd in what police believe may been an attempt to end the fight. But the .380 caliber bullet ended up hitting the woman in the midsection.

Witnesses said that Wright escaped in a white vehicle a short time later. There weren't any cameras in the area but police were able to identify their suspect thanks to reasonably strong descriptions from people who watched the dramatic scene unfold.

Wright is a black man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He had what witnesses described to police as a "low haircut" and was wearing a red sweater at the time. It's unclear if either the shooter or the victim lives at the complex.

A police report states that the victim is now recovering.

Police are asking anyone with information about this suspect or the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

