ATLANTA -- Emergency crews have successfully rescued six people from a van after a tree fell on it Thursday morning.

The tree fell in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue near Joseph E. Boone in west Atlanta. A neighbor said that he heard winds pick up and then a loud boom as the tree fell on the van and crushed it.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Reginald Moorman, rescue crews were able to get the woman's husband out of the van. Sgt. Cortez Stafford with said crew also able to rescue four children from the van, but it took more time to rescue the woman because they had to wait for Georgia Power to ensure the power lines were safe. Atlanta Fire-Rescue then stabilized the van, cut branches and used hydraulic extrication tools to remove her. She was rushed to the hospital. Her conditions are unknown. No other major injuries were reported.

