ATLANTA -- Police are working to find two children now accused of throwing rocks and even point a firearm at a group of men on the Westside Beltline.

According to Atlanta police spokesperson Lisa Bender, the attack was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The victims, a group of men, said they were at Angel Park when two young boys - one appearing to be 6 and another about 12 - walked up and asked if they could use the swing.

According to the alleged victims, they said OK and walked away from the swingset. But as they started to leave, the victims claimed the children began throwing rocks at them with some being as large as a baseball. Two of the victims were apparently hit in the process.

Around this time one of the suspect children -- the one who appeared to be older -- pointed what appeared to be a gun at the victims who then began to run away. Police said they weren't sure if the gun was real or a replica, however.

The victims managed to call police as the suspects in the crime allegedly ran the other way. One victim had an abrasion on his leg but didn't seek treatment.

