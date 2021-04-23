Person found shot several times in west Atlanta street

Police said the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

ATLANTA — One person has died after an afternoon shooting in Atlanta on Friday.

Atlanta Police officer Crystal Johnson said that authorities were called to the area of North and Ruth streets around 5 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot.

They arrived to find a victim lying in the middle of the roadway who had several gunshot wounds. Officer Johnson said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died

Homicide detectives are now on the scene working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and identify those involved. No suspect description has been released and police are not yet identifying the victim or providing any descriptive information about him.