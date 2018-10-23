ATLANTA -- A woman is in critical condition after an argument turned physical and someone shot her in the stomach.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace at Atlanta's Flipper Temple Apartments according to Atlanta Police Department Captain Reginald Moorman.

Moorman said they were called to the scene shortly after midnight to reports of a person shot. When officer's arrived, they found the 28 year old victim who was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation uncovered that she had been in an argument with a man there when the fight grew more intense and the shooter drew his weapon. Witnesses said that he escaped in a white vehicle a short time later. Police are now on the lookout for the man and have a reasonably strong description thanks to people who watched the dramatic scene unfold.

They don't have a name but described the shooter as a black man who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He had what witnesses described to police as a "low haircut" and was wearing a red sweater at the time. It's unclear if either the shooter or the victim lives at the complex.

Police are asking anyone with information about this suspect or the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous and investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

