ATLANTA -- Emergency crews have successfully rescued a woman from a car after a tree fell on it trapping her Thursday morning.

The tree fell in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue near Joseph E. Boone in west Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Officer Reginald Moorman, rescue crews were able to get a man out of the car earlier but it took more time to rescue the woman. She was then rushed to the hospital.

Police haven't released the condition of either person. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

