ATLANTA -- Emergency crews have successfully rescued a woman from a van after a tree fell on it trapping her Thursday morning.

The tree fell in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue near Joseph E. Boone in west Atlanta. A neighbor said that he heard winds pick up and then a loud boom as the tree fell on the van and crushed it - with a husband and wife inside.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Reginald Moorman, rescue crews were able to get the woman's husband out of the van earlier but it took more time to rescue her. She was then rushed to the hospital.

Police haven't released the condition of either person. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

► Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

► POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WXIA