Increased security at Westlake-Cedar Grove football game due to 'disturbing social media post'

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — School district officials in DeKalb County confirmed Friday evening that the Westlake-Cedar Grove football game will have increased security following a "disturbing social media post."

A DeKalb County School District spokesman confirmed for 11Alive that parents had seen the post earlier and reported it to officials in the Fulton County district, where the game is being played with Westlake as the home team.

The district could not confirm any further details about the post. Fulton County indicated it originated from a DeKalb student who "will not be allowed to participate in nor attend the game."

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Measures such as enhanced security, including security checkpoints, a clear bag policy and limited attendance are being put in place.

Carl Green, the Westlake athletic director, tweeted earlier in the day that the game was sold out and no one would be allowed on campus without a ticket.

"Strictly enforced!" the athletic director wrote.

Fulton County Schools issued the following statement:

After becoming aware of the social media posts, FCS police and Westlake High School staff immediately worked with DeKalb County School officials to address the threat.

Due to the threat, increased security parameters will be used for the game, including metal detectors, additional lighting and security personnel. Ticket sales will be limited to ensure only those with a ticket to the game are on campus. FCS had already implemented a clear bookbag policy for all sports events this year.

