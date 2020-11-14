Westlake High School remembers Principal Jamar Robinson in heartfelt tribute video

The school system said it would be working with Westlake High over the next few days to figure out how best to honor him.

The staff and students at Westlake High School dedicated a heartfelt tribute video to Principal Jamal Robinson, who died trying to save his wife in a tragic drowning incident in Puerto Rico that took her life, as well.

A video created by Raquel Russell, WHS Drum Major '21, included moments of Robinson at work, with his wife, and with students -- showing his personality and impact on the school.

“Gone way too soon. This is a beautiful tribute put together by @westlake.marching.lions featuring the sounds of @themarching100 and @iamstarswain on the vocals,” Rashad Watson shared in a Facebook post. “You always led by example and I truly appreciate you for that. Jamar and AnnMari will truly be missed by everyone that has ever came in contact with. Rest well.”

According to his biography on the Westlake High website, Robinson was an Atlanta native and graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University and earned advanced degrees from Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

The bio describes him as a "champion for robust community involvement and unyielding student advocacy" whose work earned him recognition as an "Outstanding Georgia Citizen" in 2014.

His motto, according to the bio, was "If you don't want to serve, you aren't ready to lead."

Earlier this week, the school's football coach, Bobby May, confirmed Robinson's death on Twitter, and a local account described the incident, which happened on Sunday.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Mr. Robinson and Mrs. Robinson and the entire Westlake community," May wrote. "We will always remember Mr. Robinson as the principal who worked tirelessly, was always upbeat, passionate, never missed a game or event and LOVED his students with a heart that was unmatched."

According to reports, the couple were at a beach resort in San Juan where Robinson's wife, Annmari Robinson, became caught in a rip current while swimming. The principal then tried to get out into the water to save her.