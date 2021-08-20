New Atlanta park larger than Piedmont Park opens on the West side

Atlanta's largest park is now open

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta officially opened the new Westside Park, a destination that will now be the city's largest park. The Westside Park website describes the 280-acre park as "a catalyst for Westside neighborhoods and the home of a critical backup source of drinking water for the entire city."

Visitors can enter at the intersection of Johnson Road and Grove Park Place.

So, what kind of features can you expect to find?

The park features educational facilities as well as venues for events, weddings, and festivals.

For those looking for a scenic view, there will be an overlook area with views of the park's reservoir and the Atlanta skyline.

However, the most notable feature will be trails leading up to the overlook for visitors to check out the quarry.

In total, Westside Park will be nearly 100 acres larger than Piedmont Park, and according to Parks & Rec., will "connect Proctor Creek Greenway and Chattahoochee River Corridor with the Atlanta Beltline."