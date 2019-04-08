ATLANTA — For many, Sunday church service in light of this weekend's mass shootings – two in less than 24 hours – was reserved praise and worship.

At Destiny World Church in Austell was, there was also a moment of reflection and prayer Pastor Wilbur Purvis declaring during his sermon “What America needs is love.”

“I believe that's one of the responsibilities of the church,” he added. “To be on the forefront of when things like this happen.”

Purvis rattled off the seemingly growing list of places that are no longer safe when it comes to gun violence: “Can't go to Walmart. Can’t go to concerts,” he said.

“Those of us who are leaders whether if it's in church, in politics, in school or parents at the home," he added. "We got to make sure that we are sending the message that it's love at the end of the day.”

According to reports, the gunman in the shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart had written a manifesto that shows a possible "nexus" to a hate crime before driving hours to the border town and gunning down as many as 20 people, including Mexican nationals. Investigators have not yet identified a motive in the second shooting in Dayton that left nine people dead, including the gunman's sister.

Rev. Bill Britt, pastor of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta also addressed his congregation regarding the recent shootings.

“In my mind, I see this as evil,” he said. “I see it as evil in the world. And the only thing that can overcome evil is the goodness of God.”

In his first public statement after being appointed the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., the former Archbishop of Atlanta, Wilton Gregory, condemned the rhetoric coming from both the White House and other political leaders.

"I fear that recent public comments by our President and others and the responses they have generated, have deepened divisions and diminished our national life," Gregory wrote. "Our faith teaches us that respect for people of every race, religion, gender, ethnicity and background are requirements of fundamental human dignity and basic decency. This include newcomers to our country, people who have differing political views and people who may be different from us. Comments which dismiss, demean or demonize any of God’s children are destructive of the common good and a denial of our national pledge of 'liberty and justice for all.'"

The faith leaders’ words reflected those of many of Georgia state lawmakers, who offered prayers. Many others, including Reps. John Lewis and Lucy McBath called for the end of gun violence in America.

While the tragedies have left two more communities devastated, Purvis said there is a shining light of compassion.

“You see shootings, but you see families, people, churches, communities, schools, businesses, wrapping their arms around communities,” he said.