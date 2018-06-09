BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a woman whose remains were found discarded in a Bartow County landfill are heartbroken over her death. And they're vowing to be strong as police work to uncover a killer.

On Wednesday, authorities in Bartow County confirmed they had positively identified the remains of a woman's dismembered body as those of 20-year-old Courtney DuBois. A sanitation worker made the gruesome discovery Aug. 13 while dumping a compactor container at the landfill off Allatoona Dam Road in Bartow County.

Investigators had been working to identify the young woman's remains since then, finally announcing on Sept. 5 that they had done so, with the help of dental records and DuBois' distinctive tattoos.

11Alive spoke with one of DuBois' sisters on Thursday. The sister, who asked that 11Alive not use her name because of privacy concerns during the investigation, said over the phone that there’s much the family does know about what might have happened, but cannot disclose it, yet.

“We’re doing what we can, and being as strong as we can to get justice for Courtney," she said. "That’s what she would want us to do, so that’s what keeps us going.”

The sister told 11Alive that DuBois vanished from her home earlier this summer, stunning the family right from the start. She never would have left her beloved dog alone or left without telling anyone where she would be, they said.

“Courtney has always had a heart of gold. Her family meant the world to her," the 20-year-old's sister said. “She’s always been just this loving person. She was always happy, and she was pretty much the family therapist. She always knew what to say to make everything better. Everybody turned to Courtney.”

PHOTOS | Courtney DuBois

The lead investigator of the case in Fairmont, West Virginia - where DuBois was from - told 11Alive that they do have leads in the case, but they're not ready to say if they've made any arrests, or if an arrest may be imminent.

Steve Shine, the police chief in Fairmont, West Virginia, confirmed he is investigating multiple crimes there related to DuBois' disappearance and death, and believes someone targeted the 20-year-old.

“We are confident that Courtney’s demise was an isolated incident and not connected to a random act of violence, and communities here and in Georgia need not be unduly worried about their safety,” Shine said.

And so far no one is disclosing the possible answer to one of the key questions: “We’re not positive on why she should be in Georgia,” DuBois' sister said.

Now, investigators, including agents with the FBI, are digging through every detail of DuBois' life - the tracks she left online, including on social media where she had at least two Facebook pages under two different names, and whether there are any Georgia contacts there. Meanwhile, the Bartow County’s Sheriff's Office said they will have no more to say on the investigation until new information is available.

The promise of solving DuBois' death is some comfort to her family.

“She will be forever missed. Her loss leaves a big hole,” her sister said.

PHOTOS | Body found inside Bartow County landfill

