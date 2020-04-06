What to do if you never got an absentee ballot or haven't returned it

You can drop your ballot off or vote in person on Election Day.

ATLANTA — More than 735,000 people who requested an absentee ballot have not returned it, according to the Georgia secretary of state's office. So is it too late?

If you put it in the mail on Thursday, that's cutting it very close. But, you have other options.

If you requested the ballot but haven't sent it back -- or if you never got the ballot in the mail, you can either go to your polling location and vote on Tuesday -- or drop it off at one of several locations across the state. If you plan to use one of the many drop box locations, you must drop it of in the county where you are registered .

If you do go to your polling location on Tuesday to vote, you will need to go through the process of cancelling your absentee ballot.

Drop box locations are found on many county websites, although it’s not required that the county have them.

In Fulton County, for example, they have 20 different locations listed on their website. It doesn't matter which drop box you go to, the secretary of state's office says, as long as it is in the county where you are registered.

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State's office said more than a million people have already voted, either by absentee ballot or at early voting locations.

“Elections officials across the state have worked throughout the COVID-19 crisis to preserve the ways that Georgia voters prefer to cast their ballots,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

A handful of viewers have told 11Alive that they requested an absentee ballot, but never received one. Raffensperger's office tells us that 96 percent of the people who requested one, successfully got one. It is not clear as to why the others did not.