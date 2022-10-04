Here's what we know about the Grantville gun store triple homicide

Someone shot and killed the owners of a Coweta County gun range and their grandson. The killer of the Hawk family remains a mystery.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The owners of Coweta County mom-and-pop gun range and their grandson were shot dead the night of Friday, April 8.

Days after the triple homicide, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the State of Georgia has added $10,000 to an existing $15,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the Hawk family killers.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Here’s what we know about the deadly incident so far.

Where did it happen

The fatal shooting happened at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range in Coweta County on Friday.

It's a gun range located at 514 Bohannon Road, a quiet roadway in Grantville, Georgia, just south of Newnan. The business stocks inventories of guns and ammunition for sale, according to its website.

What we know about the shooting

Just before 11 p.m. on April 8, Coweta County Fire Rescue said a shooting at the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range in the area had sparked an investigation. At the time, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were on the scene, but did not provide any additional details.

The morning of Saturday, April 9, the Grantville Police Department said officers responded to the gun range Friday evening after the owners' son, Richard Hawk, found the bodies of three of his relatives and called 911. Richard is also the Coweta County coroner.

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock said Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, who own the range, usually close up shop by about 5:30 p.m. and come home by 6 p.m. every day. When they did not get home Friday evening, Richard drove to the shooting range. According to Whitlock, Richard discovered their bodies inside the business, along with his son's, shot dead — each one on the floor a few steps away from each other.

Whitlock described it as a robbery, saying someone shot the owners and their grandson, and stole approximately 40 weapons plus the security camera DVR. He said investigators obtained search warrants around midnight and began to process the crime scene indoors.

(1/2) The GBI, ATF, & Grantville P.D. are seeking info. about a robbery & triple homicide in Grantville.



Anyone who visited the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range or saw anything along Bohannon Road on Friday, April 8th is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/AsSR9mq466 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 9, 2022

Whitlock said the triple homicide "floored" him.

"The assistant chief, he called me and said that we had -- his exact words -- we've had a tragedy in Grantville," Whitlock said.

Investigators have not said, yet, if they know what time of day the three were shot.

Who are the victims

Three victims were killed — the owners, Tommy Hawk, his wife, Evelyn Hawk, and their teenage grandson, Luke Hawk.

Whitlock said Luke was home from college on spring break helping his grandparents with their business. Luke's father Richard Hawk, who also works as the Coweta County coroner, is the one who found their bodies, the chief said.

Whitlock said he considers the Hawks dear friends, calling their deaths a tragedy for the whole town.

"It's really hard," he said. "The store's been here for a long time. The range (has) been here for a long time and there's people from all around (that) come shoot here."

Mike Menese, who knew one of the victims, said several of his family members had been to the range before to learn how to shoot. Menese called Tommy a "kind, gentle guy" who was "always willing to help."

"When I think of him, I think of a grandparent, a granddad. He was just an all-around great guy," Menese said.

According to Whitlock, Tommy and Evelyn had no employees and usually worked by themselves. He said Tommy previously had a stroke and, as part of his recovery, he was returning gradually to a full-time work schedule.

Those who would like to contribute to the Hawk family and the victims' memorial services can do so here.

What we don't know

Throughout Saturday, April 11, hours after the deadly shooting, law enforcement vehicles were still blocking the roadway leading to the business as an investigator collected evidence.

The Grantville Police chief said the evening of Sunday April, 10, detectives were still trying to figure out who shot and killed the three family members. Right now, there is still no update on a possible suspect and police have not said if there could be more than one culprit.

Although investigators have not indicated whether or not they know what time of day the three were killed, the GBI is asking anyone who drove by the range between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and noticed any car — other than a white Ford truck and black Ford Expedition — to contact investigators.

Rewards

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said a $15,000 reward for information leading to an identification, arrest, and conviction is being offered from that agency, the city of Grantville and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

"ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice," ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons said. "The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms makes solving this case our top priority."

On Monday, April, 11, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the Peach State is adding $10,000 to that reward by executive order.

The GBI also tweeted that law enforcement is still seeking tips in the case.

The ATF has opened a dedicated tip line for the case. People who have any information that could lead to an arrest are asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.