Georgia is home to a lot of bugs, and unfortunately, that also means poisonous spiders.

Brown Recluse spiders are often found in garages, behind objects or in places where there are other bugs. Ben Dupree from Arrow Exterminators said that keeping the lights on might attract them.

"A lot of people find them around their doorways and windows because that's where lights usually are. Insects are attracted to lights, so that's going to attract spiders to come eat the insects," he said.

Brown Recluse spiders are naturally not aggressive and generally won't bite unless they're bothered.

Some ways to identify one are based on their appearance -- they have six eyes, unlike most spiders who have eight. They have a violin-shaped body and are about the size of a quarter.

If bitten, their venom can cause chills, fevers, and skin sores. Navicent Emergency Room Physician Dr. Matt Astin gives advice on what you should do if you're bitten before heading to the emergency room.

"The best thing to do is put ice on the site. What the ice does is deactivates the venom that's there and it will prevent a lot of the cosmetic problems that develop from it," he said.

Oftentimes, people who've been bitten don't even realize it because it can take up to 12 hours for pain or redness to occur.

Recluse bites are pretty rare but can be severe. In some cases, they can cause renal failure, which is treatable.

