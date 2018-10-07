Georgia is home to a lot of bugs, and unfortunately, that also means venomous spiders.

Brown Recluse spiders are often found in garages, behind objects or in places where there are other bugs. Ben Dupree from Arrow Exterminators said that keeping the lights on might attract them.

"A lot of people find them around their doorways and windows because that's where lights usually are. Insects are attracted to lights, so that's going to attract spiders to come eat the insects," he said.

Brown Recluse spiders are naturally not aggressive and generally won't bite unless they're bothered.

Some ways to identify one are based on their appearance -- they have six eyes, unlike most spiders who have eight. They have a violin-shaped body and are about the size of a quarter.

If bitten, their venom can cause chills, fevers, and skin sores. Navicent Emergency Room Physician Dr. Matt Astin gives advice on what you should do if you're bitten before heading to the emergency room.

"The best thing to do is put ice on the site. What the ice does is deactivates the venom that's there and it will prevent a lot of the cosmetic problems that develop from it," he said.

Oftentimes, people who've been bitten don't even realize it because it can take up to 12 hours for pain or redness to occur.

Recluse bites are pretty rare but can be severe. In some cases, they can cause renal failure, which is treatable.

More things you might see in Georgia that you don't want to see:

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta
01 / 102
02 / 102
Terrie Thompson
03 / 102
Brandie Rider
04 / 102
Meg Hartman
05 / 102
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
06 / 102
Sara Wise (Chattahoochee Bend State Park)
07 / 102
Canton, Ga. -- Cathie Reinhagen Heck
08 / 102
Jennifer French Poole (Covington, Ga.)
09 / 102
Jody Hawk
10 / 102
Kimberly Serafin - Panola Stat Park
11 / 102
Amy Curran -- Woodstock, Ga.
12 / 102
Amanda Purvis
13 / 102
Alexa Turner McLelland
14 / 102
Amber Nicole McCranie
15 / 102
Kim Scholes Chattaoochee National Forest at Cochran Shoals
16 / 102
Tina Lee White Gainesville
17 / 102
Amy Byess
18 / 102
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
19 / 102
Michelle Kiefert Michelle Kiefert_
20 / 102
Tara Gilmore Medlock park
21 / 102
Jennifer Putnam
22 / 102
North Georgia CoyWebscar
23 / 102
David Simmons Hiram
24 / 102
Craig McKinney
25 / 102
Justin Branam
26 / 102
Kimberly Burgess Posey
27 / 102
Sally Sage Dawsonville
28 / 102
Just today! Right by my backdoor, down the steps!
29 / 102
Spotted yesterday. 4.5 feet. John's Creek. (Brian Symonds)
30 / 102
This was found in Jenkinsburg.....just south of Atlanta. (Calvin Burford)
31 / 102
Carrie Keller
32 / 102
No snakes were harmed in the taking of this pic. Thank God for zoom and that we know he is actually protecting us. (By Jason Poteet)
33 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
34 / 102
35 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
36 / 102
37 / 102
Melanie McCord
38 / 102
Steph
39 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
40 / 102
James Elder
41 / 102
This was by my front door in Lawrenceville!! Still can't figure out what kind it is. Some say brown water snake. Others say copperhead. Would love to know for sure. (Ronda Whitney)
42 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
43 / 102
Near our wood pile in Dallas, GA. King snake eating copperhead
44 / 102
Savalas Reed
45 / 102
Steph
46 / 102
I found this snake on the road in my neighborhood last week. Water Moccasin. Suwanee, GA. Michelle McShane
47 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
48 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
49 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
50 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
51 / 102
52 / 102
53 / 102
54 / 102
55 / 102
56 / 102
57 / 102
Rat snake in Wilmer!! It just got done eating something and could hardly move.
58 / 102
59 / 102
60 / 102
61 / 102
62 / 102
63 / 102
64 / 102
65 / 102
66 / 102
67 / 102
68 / 102
69 / 102
70 / 102
71 / 102
Michael Womack: Water snake eating a trout on Holley Creek near Eton 03/29/16
72 / 102
Gina Bolton Sherman: Cleveland, Ga.
73 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
74 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
75 / 102
Michael Meehan: This guy is 3' long and now resides in my barn.
76 / 102
Gary Wirl: Saw this guy basking in a spot of sunshine...in the middle of the mountain bike trail at Harbins Park in Dacula.
77 / 102
Robbie Ewing: I found him last year on my porch. So far he's kept away all the bad ones. He's huge though this image doesn't do him any justice. He's a good 5-6ft long.
78 / 102
Curtis Crawshaw: This little family in Winder scared us yesterday while we were doing a clean up job. They were safely released into the woods.
79 / 102
Alan Swann's Backyard
80 / 102
Sonja Bagby: Small brown snake. OTP Carrollton Greenbelt.
81 / 102
Wendy Wallace: I see this big female every year in the spring. She's had these 2 new males trying to "warm her up" for a couples of weeks now. Near the KSU Stadium in Kennesaw.
82 / 102
Jose Morales
83 / 102
Kimlie Couch: Rat snake 2 days ago!! It was pretty big and had some attitude. Thanks to my neighbor Emil J. Kukoly Heidi Kukoly for guiding it safely into the woods.
84 / 102
Adrienne Passmore Brown: March 14th in Roswell yuck!
85 / 102
Imogene Turner Roncadori: Apple Valley near Jefferson
86 / 102
Donna Lee Smith: 6 footer in Suwanee
87 / 102
Gabriela Oramas Duarte: My son like them too
88 / 102
Karole Johnson Mahaffey: Copperhead, Monticello GA
89 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: Here is a better view of my visitor
90 / 102
Rachel Coates: He's watching you! My sweet peavey
91 / 102
Britni Cress: Hiding under our basketball goal in Kennesaw
92 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile: This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
93 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
94 / 102
DJrojas Raleigh NC: I saw this one at the Neuse River park east.
95 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: I have since early March they are as confused as we are about the weather here is my daily visitor from the lake
96 / 102
Donna Howard Turner: Although I found this 3'+ king snake February 26 it was no bigger than .5" tops around. It scared me to death because I never expected it where it was hiding
97 / 102
Nikki Smith: I'm pretty sure this little snake was in a dead tree that we cut down. Oops. I don't know what kind of snake this is, but it had a friendly face, even when it curled up trying to look all scary!
98 / 102
Submitted by Kelly Adams
99 / 102
Delicia Whittaker: In front of the garage. ..probably 5 inches long but in my mind it was a very much alive fire breathing dragon
100 / 102
Laekyn Ivester Self: Found this danger noodle on my arm, look out y'all they are sneaky!!
101 / 102
Heather Ausburn saw this one
102 / 102
Craig Sears has one for a pet!
