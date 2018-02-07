ATLANTA -- MARTA will expand service on July 4th to transport additional holiday crowds, according to Stephany Fisher, MARTA Acting Senior Director of Communications. The Peachtree Road Race and fireworks at International Plaza are expected to draw 20,000 more riders than normal, MARTA said.

Additional trains, buses, and mobility services will arrive more often than usual and additional staff will be added to handle the crowds.

Police presence will also be heightened during the busy holiday. “You will notice them in all of the rail stations, in all of the bus loops,” Fisher said. “They’ll be riding the trains as well.”

The holiday brings larger crowds, but it won’t be as busy as Independence Days that fall on weekends, Mondays, or Fridays. Fisher said riders should still expect crowds at MARTA stations.

“They’re going to be crowded,” she said. “It’s a very busy day.”

Riders can speed up their travel on Wednesday by arriving early, purchasing round-trip tickets at the beginning of their commutes, and using bus shuttles as alternate means of transportation.

Though MARTA assumed operations of the Atlanta Streetcar on July 1, they don’t except streetcar operations to impacted by the event. It will run on a Sunday schedule.

