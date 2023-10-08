What's closed for Columbus/Indigenous People's Day?

Most stores will remain open but some services might be suspended.

ATLANTA — It can be confusing to know which businesses are open or closed on Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous People's Day.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so federal offices, libraries, and DMVs are closed. Other places may have different hours.

Will my mail be delivered?

No, all post offices are closed today and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Does that mean no UPS or FedEx services?

Not necessarily. While there may be adjustments for some FedEx services, you can still ship packages as normal.

As for UPS, you can still visit many of their locations, and pickup and delivery services are available. SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will need an additional business day to make it do their destination.

Can I go to the bank?

Probably not. Most banks like Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank will be closed for the day.

However, Chase Bank and TD Bank will be open, according to CNN.

Of course, you can still use online banking or ATM services even if a physical branch is closed.

What about restaurants, are those closed?

It’s always best just to call, but no, most major restaurant chains will still be open.

Even Starbucks?

Yes, even Starbucks.

Can I go to the grocery store? Target? Walmart?