GREENSBORO, Ga. -- The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Lake Oconee is speaking about that tragic day.

Jalen Neal is the second person to drown there this summer.

RELATED: Teen drowns while swimming in Lake Oconee; 2nd death this month

He and his family were at the Old Salem Campground celebrating his mother's release from jail.

“I can’t do this. I can’t do this," said his mom, Amelia Riley.

Family members say he went underwater and didn't resurface. His stepsister was the first to reach him.

Photo courtesy of Neal's mother Amber Riley.

WXIA

"When I got to him he wasn't moving and when I tried to move him by his shorts it wasn't working so I had to grab him by his hair," Akia Woodruff said.

They attempted CPR when they got him out of the water.

"She was blowing in his mouth and he was throwing up, but that's all," Woodruff said.

He didn't gain consciousness again.

"I think it might be a sinkhole because when I went out there it was hard for me to come back and it felt like we weren't going anywhere."

The Salem Campground area is owned by Georgia Power. The company says the swimming areas are checked daily for safety and at least three signs are posted with a warning stating "no lifeguard, swim at own risk."

Below is a statement from Craig Bell, a Georgia Power spokesperson.

"Our condolences and sympathies are with the family of the young man who drowned. Safety is our top priority and we have multiple safety notices and signs posted throughout our properties for visitors to our lakes. In May, we worked with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to emphasize safety tips through the longstanding SPLASH initiative and just released a video highlighting the information.”

However, Jalen's grandfather, Ira Gresham, believes there should be more safety precautions.

"If you have to pay to go in there, there should be a lifeguard around regardless of what the sign says. I mean these are children getting drowned, not no grown people, children."

Georgia Power said the designated swimming area goes out 100 feet and is about 14 feet at its deepest point.

© 2018 WXIA