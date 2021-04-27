Where Atlanta Speaks: Do you feel comfortable with your mask off outdoors?

While the new guidance is for all fully vaccinated adults, Dr. Fallen says everyone has to take their own personal life in to account.

ATLANTA — You know the great mask debate has been raging across the country for months. Some states require them outdoors others don’t.



And now President Biden and the CDC offer renewed mask guidance and making a distinction between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not.

This new mandate could change how we see and how much we see of each other. 11Alive is where Atlanta Speaks, so we wanted to talk to you about how you feel about taking off your mask outside and in public.

"Being outdoors is usually a safe space, but I have a newborn, said Doctor Alexandra Arges.

She and Dr. Amy Fallen were having a playdate with their masks on in Piedmont Park.

"I'm still wearing it today, because I'm in a public space, you don't necessarily know who is vaccinated, who is not. So that's why I am wearing my mask today," said Dr. Arges.

"It is still a novel coronavirus and we don't have all the data we would like to have," said Dr. Fallen.

But the new information out today is enough to make Janet Clements feel comfortable taking off her mask outdoors.

"In the parks and outdoors, I'm all for it. I find breathing through a mask to be very difficult. It aged me 10 years, it fogged my glasses, I cannot hear what you're saying," said Clements.

"I think that sounds reasonable, I'm vaccinated, I feel safe out here, I think that makes a lot of sense," said Alex Chatham.

While the new guidance is for all fully vaccinated adults, Dr. Fallen says everyone has to take their own personal life in to account.

"For us and our family, we are just going to continue doing it until we feel comfortable. And I don't know that that time for me is right now," she said.