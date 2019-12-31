ATLANTA — There is no Peach Drop in Atlanta this year.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last month that the 30-year tradition would go on hiatus until at least next month.

"We want to make sure we have an opportunity to present the Peach Drop in a way that is befitting our city," Mayor Bottoms told radio host Ryan Cameron. "So we are going to take a break, re-evaluate, reexamine the location and how we plan it out."

While it's been one of the most well-known New Year's Eve events in the southeast for decades, the Peach Drop has been on shaky ground for several years.

In 2015, city officials initially called off the event after talks to sell Underground Atlanta got underway.

The next year, the event again was in question as the venue was being sold for redevelopment.

The following year, the event moved to Woodruff Park.

Last year, the iconic event returned to Underground Atlanta.

While you won't see the big peach drop, you can still see the peach itself. It's set up at the Fulton County Government Center on Pryor Street, where you can take selfies with it on Tuesday from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

The Peach will remain on display throughout the month of January, according to Fulton County government officials.

Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts said organizers are looking for a new place to hold the event, as well as private funding for the drop.

There will only be a couple of locations that offer anything open to the public. Ponce City Market, which hosts a rooftop fireworks show, and the NYEAV Rooster Drop in East Point.

