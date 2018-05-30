ATLANTA -- It's National Donut Day on June 1 and you know what that means - free donuts!

If you're looking to get your fried dough fix on Friday, we've got you covered.

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free donut with a purchase of any beverage, according to their twitter.

Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

Krispy Kreme is also offering a free donut, check here to see if your city is participating.

Atlanta's own boutique doughnut shop located in Brookhaven, Bon Glaze, will also be offering a free sugary confection with any purchase.

Park, Catherine

The Salvation Army will be celebrating National Donut Day with Duck Donuts located at 3655 Roswell Road, Unit 120 in Atlanta. Customers will get one free donut.

"Established by The Salvation Army in 1938, National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June to honor the Donut Lassies who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the frontlines of World War I," according to a press release sent by The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta.

Those who attend the event will also get a chance to purchase a specialty branded donut for The Salvation Army and can get a chance to get free samples that will be passed out by brand mascots from Duck Donut and The Salvation Army Donut Lassies.

