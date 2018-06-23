ATLANTA — Earlier this week, an African-American doctor came forward after she said she was racially profiled while trying to get through the gate of the community she's lived in for almost eight years.

A police report indicates that Nnenna Aguocha said she was trying to get in the Buckhead Townhome community after coming off an overnight shift when another property owner stopped her at the gate entrance. She said he parked his car under the gate arm and refused to move forward to let her in, despite her repeated requests.

Aguocha pulled out her phone and began recording the nearly 30-minute exchange.

"He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing," she said in the video recording taken at the scene. "This is racial profiling at its finest."

Aguocha told police the man would not let her in due to the fact he didn't believe that she lived there. He accused her of tailgating his car to try to get in.

In the video, Aguocha can be seen walking up to his SUV upset about the incident.

"Are you serious?" she said. "Do you know what you are doing? You are racially profiling."

11Alive's Natisha Lance spoke to Aguocha Wednesday about the June 18 incident. She said she was infuriated and recorded the video because she didn't think anyone would believe her if she said someone used their car to block for getting home.

"I absolutely think it was racially motivated," Aguocha explained.

While there is no law on the books against racial profiling or racial bias in Georgia, there are still legal avenues that can be taken.

"There are remedies in the civil and the criminal system," explained Jamilla Hall. "Civil litigation that could include charges of slander, defamation, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Hall is a partner at Jones Day Law firm, and said while one of the best ways to catch racial profiling or bias in action is to hit record on a camera phone, staying safe is paramount.

"While it's important to record and completely legal, you also want to make sure you're keeping your safety a priority. And, so, if that means removing yourself from the situation, that's what you should do."

The identity of the man in the video is still unknown, as he was not charged with anything. Meanwhile, Aguocha told 11Alive she is consulting with lawyers about taking legal action against the man.

