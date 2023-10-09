Explosion under investigation in White County, authorities say

It all unfolded just around 8:30 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of the explosion and a fire in the area of Gunn Circle.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials in White County are investigating an explosion at home on Sunday, according to the public safety department.

The department took to Facebook on Monday where they explained what happened.

It all unfolded just around 8:30 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of the explosion and a fire in the area of Gunn Circle.

Authorities said that responders met with three people where they were treated and taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. They also found a home that was ablaze.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and then surveyed the neighboring homes for damage from the explosion.

According to officials, personnel stayed to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Officials are asking individuals within a two-mile radius who may have property damage from the explosion to report damage to White County E911 Communications at 706-865-0911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

