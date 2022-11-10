GBI, White County Sheriff's Office investigating skeletal remains

Deputies said a property owner found the remains Tuesday at the 6000 block of Duncan Bridge Rd.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — White County Sheriff's deputies are working to identify skeletal remains recently found on the side of a road.

Deputies said a property owner found the remains Tuesday at the 6000 block of Duncan Bridge Rd. This is near Bid Ed's Honey and about 20 minutes away from Helen, Georgia.

White County Sheriff's Office investigators processed the scene with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime scene unit.

"All evidence collected has been submitted to the GBI to be processed by the Medical Examiner," the sheriff's office said.

11Alive has reached out to the medical examiner and the GBI to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.