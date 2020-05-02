ATLANTA — Each member of Congress is permitted to invite a guest to sit in the gallery of the House of Representatives during the Joint Session of Congress for the president's State of the Union address.

Many years, some members announce who they will bring in advance, usually selecting someone that by their very selection, conveys a political message to their constituents and to their political adversaries alike.

This year, Rep. Lucy McBath invited Sandy Springs dermatologist, researcher and writer Dr. Jamie Weisman, who lives with a pre-existing medical condition.

Rep. Doug Collins has invited farmer Will Cabe from Red Hill, Ga., who, Collins says represents the thousands of farmers benefitting from pro-growth policies that have thrived under President Trump.

Rep. Buddy Carter says as the proud representative from Savannah -- the birthplace of the Girl Scouts -- he is joined by Gold Award Girl Scout alum Jaden Thompson for the State of the Union Address.

New Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is being joined by Atlanta businesswoman Ginger Howard.

Her fellow senator, David Perdue, like many other lawmakers on Capitol Hill, is being joined by his wife, Bonnie.

The vast majority of the lawmakers are being joined by their spouses or other family members, who provide them love and moral support at the State of the Union and throughout the year.

