ATLANTA — Police say a southwest Atlanta woman known for helping families in need was shot and killed early Sunday morning after finishing work at a homeless shelter.

Her friends and colleagues call her an "angel" who would never hurt anyone.

Police said Beverly Jenkins, who worked with the housing program for the City of Refuge non-profit was found shot in the head in her car - a gift from the non-profit so she wouldn't' have to take public transportation.

It happened Sunday at the intersection of Westview Drive and Hopkins Street.

11Alive went to City of Refuge and spoke to those who knew Jenkins. Everyone said she was well-loved and often worked with women and children trying to escape violent environments.

But early Sunday morning, Jenkins became the victim on violence, something her friends couldn't fathom.

"I got a call Sunday morning, and they told me that Beverly has been shot overnight and we were all just stunned," Pastor Bruce Deel, City of Refuge's founder, recalled.

Deel said Jenkins had just gotten off a swing shift around midnight and was headed home. She never made it.

"Who did this to her," Antonio Tigue wanted to know.

On Sept. 21, Khalid Bays, 18, turned himself in to police in connection with her death.

Khalid Bays, 18, has turned himself in on murder charges in the death of non-profit worker Beverly Jenkins, who was found shot to death in a car in Atlanta.Credit: Atlanta Police

11Alive's Ron Jones drove the same route Jenkins would have taken to get home before she was killed. It takes less than 10 minutes. A make-shift memorial already stands where she was killed.

As for a motive, Deel said police believe it appears to be a failed carjacking.

Friends told 11Alive Jenkins was a mother of five children, a grandmother and a loving wife. Family has set up a funding campaign to "lighten the heavy burden her absence leaves behind."

