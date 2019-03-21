The ex-boyfriend of a "Love and Hip Hop" star was killed shortly after arriving at a Chamblee nightclub to celebrate his birthday early Thursday, police confirmed.

Cliff Dixon was fatally shot outside the SL Lounge on Buford Highway around 1:17 a.m., according to Chamblee Police.

Dixon, 32, was the ex-boyfriend of Erica Mena, a star on the VH1 show "Love and Hip Hop", Chamblee Police confirmed.

Multiple reports said that Dixon was also a friend of NBA star Kevin Durant. Dixon reportedly played basketball at Western Kentucky University before being dismissed from the team "for a violation of team rules" in 2011. He reportedly played basketball in Europe after that.

Condolences poured in on Dixon's Instagram page, where he had more than 196,000 followers.

His final post, a flyer promoting his birthday party at SL Lounge, had more than 8,000 comments, making of them saying version of "Rest in Peace."

Rapper Dave East also posted a memory of his friend, which had more 62,000 reactions as of noon Thursday.

"We been cool since like 16-17 years old 🤦🏽‍♂️U was just in my session in Atlanta listening to my album..." he wrote. "Rest in heavenly peace bro u ain’t deserve whatever happen to u..."

The gunman behind the shooting has not been captured, police said.

