Who is Jon Ossoff?

ATLANTA — Democrat Jon Ossoff, holding a narrow lead in the U.S. Senate race against Sen. David Perdue, effectively declared victory as he thanked Georgia "for electing me to serve you" and for "the confidence that you've placed in me."

Here’s some information about Ossoff’s journey to what could be a path to Washington D.C.

Ossoff is a Georgia native, media executive and former investigative journalist. He attended the Paideia School in Atlanta. While in high school, he interned for civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

He has served as the CEO of Insight TWI, a now 30-year old media production company that investigates corruption, organized crime, and war crimes for international news organizations.

On his campaign website, Ossoff said that he was running to ensure great health care, investing in clean energy, and hopes “to rebuild this economy so working families and small businesses thrive”.

He also wants “to root out corruption so government serves the people — not private interests with legions of lobbyists”.

Ossoff said he plans to let public health officials dictate how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would defer to the experts at the CDC who know what they’re doing," the 33-year-old said. "The problem that we’ve had during the pandemic is that politicians have refused to acknowledge the limitations of their own knowledge. They’ve suppressed public health experts."

Ossoff, whose wife is an OBGYN in Atlanta, said he plans to take the vaccine.

"When public health authorities rule that it is safe and effective, then I’ll be getting immunized and encouraging others to do the same,” he said.