ATLANTA — Marsha Edwards was a mother of two and lived a very public life. She shared much of it on social media - showing happy times, family vacations and professional ventures.

A friend told 11Alive that she was kind, gentle and an overall happy person.

“You are the best mother we could’ve asked for," her children said on a birthday card. "We wouldn’t be as successful without your love and support.”

So who was Marsha Edwards? The woman who shared so much about her life – weddings, Super Bowls, graduations and parties – but is now suspected of killing her children Erin and Chris, before taking her own life inside the walls of her lavish townhome in Cobb County.

According to her professional LinkedIn page, Edwards was a surgical and medical equipment distributor for her own company, MME Enterprises, LLC, since September of 2015. She describes the company as “the premier surgical and medical equipment supplier, provides state of the art, FDA approved durable medical equipment to medical professionals and medical establishments in the Southeastern region.”

Earlier this year, her daughter, Erin, took to Facebook to brag about her mother for being honored by Women Works Media Group as one of Atlanta’s 100 most powerful and influential women of 2019. The ceremony was held in April.

“So proud to be honored by Women Works Media Group today. I can only hope that I have thus far been able if to have just made a ‘crack in the glass ceiling,’” she wrote on Facebook following the event.

Prior to launching her own company, Edwards worked as a sales consultant for Biocraft for just under five years.

She also lists herself as a partner with her ex-husband’s practice, Atlanta Neurological and Spine Institute from 2004 to 2014.

Edwards’ education experience on LinkedIn includes a medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and a bachelor of science from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge.

According to her LinkedIn page, she was involved with the Camellia Rose Chapter of The Links, Inc. since 2009. Up until 2017 she was involved with the Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She also lists the City of Atlanta Worker’s Compensation Program as an organization she was involved in.

