More than 100 apply to replace Rep. John Lewis on November ballot

The Democratic Party of Georgia say it received 131 applications by its Sunday evening deadline.

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader died Friday after serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years in Congress. 

A group that includes several prominent Georgia Democrats will review the applications and recommend three to five candidates. The party's executive committee will then pick a nominee by Monday afternoon. 

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election. 

