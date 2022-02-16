‘I miss her' | Another interstate shooting in metro Atlanta renews calls to install recorders on Georgia DOT cameras

Georgia DOT says installing video recorders for its hundreds of highway cameras across the state would be “cost prohibitive.”

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Another seemingly random interstate shooting in metro Atlanta is renewing the call to install cameras to record along major highways.

On Wednesday, Cobb County Police responded to a shooting along Interstate 75. The driver of a tractor trailer was shot several times and the shooter got away, according to police.

There have been dozens of shootings on the interstates in the Atlanta area in the past year, according to authorities. Police are rarely able to identify and catch anyone.

The father of Sheikevious Young said Wednesday's incident is another example of why cities need to invest in the technology to help solve such crimes.

“I just miss her. Just miss her. Just hearing her," Larry Brown said. “They removed a beautiful, just, gift to the world."

Brown's 21-year-old daughter was driving home last May when another driver shot and killed her along I-285 in DeKalb County.

Police never caught the person who killed her.

Brown said the homicide might have been caught on Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, which monitor traffic conditions for the agency, but they don't record video.

“A lot of these shootings that you’re seeing, the people would be arrested if there was just simply a recording going on," he said.

Brown said the added feature could save a life or at least bring peace to families.

“We need to, at least, start recording," he said. "Even if it’s in select areas, we need to start recording, and that hasn’t happened, and these shootings are still happening. And we seen it today."

Authorities said in Wednesday's shooting, someone pulled up alongside the truck driver and shot him at least twice before speeding away.

Some of the scene was caught on Georgia DOT camera along I-75 in Cobb County -- but not recorded.

Video 11Alive recorded of the view shows emergency responders get to the scene and authorities block off traffic. The driver was taken to a hospital.

A spokesperson with the DOT said the cost of outfitting hundreds of interstate cameras statewide would be cost prohibitive to install and maintain.

Atlanta attorney and former police officer Mike Puglise said interstate shootings are difficult to solve because there are few, if any, witnesses.

He added the state should take another look at connecting its cameras to recorders.

“I think that the cost factor would be overridden by the factor of helping the public in creating a safety net for the public who depend on our roadways and depend on the police to make sure those roadways are safe," Puglise said.

Brown echoed Puglise saying the benefits outweigh the cost, especially since the decision has already cost a life.

“Most of these crimes that we’re witnessing would already have been solved, and the cameras recording is a deterrent for future criminals," he said.

Georgia’s DOT adds interstate cameras that monitor but do not record are standard in states across the U.S.