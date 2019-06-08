ATLANTA — Many are asking the question. Why is the water discolored in the City of Atlanta? The short answer is, officials aren't sure.

The city's Department of Watershed Management is investigating reports of discolored water within the water distribution system, they said Tuesday.

Watershed said the discoloration is only aesthetic - such as taste, odor and color - and that the water is safe to drink and use.

"DWM personnel are flushing hydrants in the system and monitoring water quality," the department said in a news release. "DWM is working diligently to address this matter and will provide updates as they become available."

Updates will be posted on www.atlantaga.gov and on www.atlantawatershed.org as they occur.

