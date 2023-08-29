Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers is dead after crash on Highway 233

Rodgers, 52, was the sheriff of Wilcox County. He was responding to a domestic call when his car hit a tree.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers is dead after a car crash on Tuesday, according to Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown.

Brown says Rodgers was driving on Highway 233 en route to a domestic call when his car hit a tree near Matthews Road.

The Georgia State Patrol says that Rodgers lost control of his car, striking a tree and the vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

Rodgers most recently ran for re-election in 2020, and he was first elected sheriff in 2016, according to his re-election Facebook page.

According to Brown, the Georgia State Patrol is investigating and the Rodgers' next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

