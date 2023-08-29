x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers is dead after crash on Highway 233

Rodgers, 52, was the sheriff of Wilcox County. He was responding to a domestic call when his car hit a tree.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers is dead after a car crash on Tuesday, according to Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown.

Brown says Rodgers was driving on Highway 233 en route to a domestic call when his car hit a tree near Matthews Road. 

The Georgia State Patrol says that Rodgers lost control of his car, striking a tree and the vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

Rodgers most recently ran for re-election in 2020, and he was first elected sheriff in 2016, according to his re-election Facebook page.

According to Brown, the Georgia State Patrol is investigating and the Rodgers' next of kin have been notified. 

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: 'Not going to forget Deputy Tyee Browne': Crisp County deputy's killer pleads guilty, locked up for life

RELATED: 'We'll always be there for them': Fallen deputy's daughter escorted to first day of school by BSO

RELATED: 'This was his second home': Pavilion in Amerson River Park named after fallen Bibb Sheriff Sergeant

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.

What others are reading:

RELATED: High-speed chase ends in deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Coweta County, officials say

RELATED: TIMELINE: Hurricane Idalia impacts expected in central Georgia

RELATED: M&M Food Mart banned from selling alcohol by Bibb commissioners ahead of final nuisance hearing

RELATED: Pounds of drugs, 11 guns and $40k: Six arrested in drug bust in Houston County. Here's what we know

  

More Videos

In Other News

Gwinnett County launches affordable 'micro transit' ride service app

Before You Leave, Check This Out