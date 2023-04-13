Wild Animal Safari to reopen following tornado touchdown in Troup County

The drive-thru safari was damaged after a tornado blew through Troup County back in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Officials with Wild Animal Safari announced that they are reopening their park this Friday.

The drive-thru safari received damage after a tornado blew through Troup County back in March. During the storms, two tigers became loose inside the park but were quickly recaptured.

Like many parts of the county, the safari is recovering from tornado and flooding damage. Five people in Troup County were injured during the severe weather and an estimated 80 to 100 homes were hit with damage.