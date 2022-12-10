Atlanta Police are trying to identify this man in homicide case

Video shows him leaving a black pick-up truck and walking across the parking lot across to a black SUV.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to solve a downtown homicide and need the public's help to identify a man they believe to be key in the case. They have not called the man a suspect -- just a person of interest.

Two people who were shot were dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sept. 27. One of them was critical, police said, and died from their injuries on Oct. 1. They've now upgraded the case and are investigating it as a homicide.

Police believe the shooting happened by Baker Street NW at Williams Street. On Wednesday, police shared surveillance video from 200 Williams St, in a parking lot near Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Officers are working to identify the man wearing all black. Video shows him leaving a black pick-up truck and walking across the parking lot across to a black SUV, then returning to the truck and speaking with someone before getting in the passenger seat.