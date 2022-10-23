Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton.

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said.

Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton.

The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they said. However, due to the smoke conditions and "configuration of the structure," they said there was some "difficulty locating the seat of the fire."

"Thanks to the hard work and ability to adapt by firefighters on scene, the fire was located and quickly extinguished before more damage could occur," the department wrote on social media.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Prayers needed," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post saying that they'd be temporarily closed due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.