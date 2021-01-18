Memorial service held for Rockdale County deputy

Willie Williams passed away last week from an undisclosed cause.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office mourned the passing of one of their own on Sunday, holding a memorial service for Sgt. Willie Williams.

Williams, a 14-year-veteran of the force, died last week from an undisclosed cause. The sheriff's office announced his passing on Facebook.

"On the morning of Monday, January 11, 2021, Sergeant Willie Williams passed away," the sheriff's office wrote last week. "Sergeant Williams served the Citizens of Rockdale County for 14 years as a dedicated law enforcement professional."

Sheriff Eric Levett and the rest of the office wanted to "express our deepest thoughts and prayers to the Williams family" the post said. A post later in the week said Williams "will never be forgotten" and included a quote: “Every life is noted and is cherished, and nothing loved is ever lost or perished.”

"Our hearts go out to the Williams family at this time," the post said.