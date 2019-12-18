BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven homeowner shot and killed an intruder Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to Brookhaven Police Deputy Police Chief Brandon Gurley, the burglar was inside the Wilmont Drive residence when the owner returned home during the middle of the day and shot the person.

Brookhaven Police said the suspect is dead, and no other are being sought at this time.

Officers are still on the scene investigating the situation. There is no word of charges at this time.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

OTHER HEADLINES

Woman discovers grandfather saved thousands during the holocaust. She even met one woman who is alive today due to his actions.

Salvation Army says 'dire shortage' of Red Kettle donations in metro Atlanta

ARRESTED: Twins wanted for allegedly beating woman with frying pan, robbing her caught