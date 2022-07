Crews were called to the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m.

There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause of this fire in Luzerne County.