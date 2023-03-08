'Intruders' at Winder-Barrow and Jackson County school campuses identified

Authorities identified 21-year-old Lamonte Dianell Smith, 19-year-old Jaywan Edwards and 20-year-old Christian Lebron Williams as the three accused.

A group of men have been identified as "intruders" after their presence caused a lockdown at one metro Atlanta school.

The men ran away on Thursday from a school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School, according to authorities. At least two of them were earlier that day spotted at Jackson County High School where it appears they left the building as soon as officers noticed that they were not students at the school.

“We are proud to report that all three have been positively identified and are currently facing several criminal charges stemming from the incident,” stated Sheriff Jud Smith.

Sheriff Smith said on Friday that they are still working to apprehend the three men.

Each individual is being charged with obstruction, criminal trespass, disruption of public schools and loitering in school safety zone.

The Barrow County School System said in a release on Thursday that the lockdown at the high school, as well as Russell Middle School and Winder Elementary School, occurred after a report of unidentified individuals at the campus at around 10:30 a.m.

The school system said law enforcement from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Winder Police Department responded and cleared the scene. According to the school system, the three men at Winder-Barrow High were spotted by a school resource officer and approached, at which point they ran out of the building sparking the lockdowns.

Thursday evening, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office posted a notice to parents on Facebook addressing a similar circumstance that happened that day at Jackson County High School.

The sheriff's office said the staff there identified two young adult men inside the building who were not students. When the staff made that connection and tried to talk with the pair, the sheriff's office said they left the building and went to a car parked on campus.

"Through the coordination of the Jackson County School System Safety and Security Officer, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, it was determined these were the same individuals who were responsible for the hard lockdown that was initiated inside the Barrow County School System," the post said.

It is still unclear what the three men were doing on the campuses.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.