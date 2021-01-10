Hear an explosion in Winder this morning? Police are investigating what happened

Officers responded and discovered "someone had set off some explosive material near a mailbox by the road in front of several residences."

WINDER, Ga. — Police in Winder say they're investigating an explosion that rocked through the small community in the early morning Saturday, breaking the windows of several homes and damaging at least one car.

The Winder Police Department said in a Facebook post it "may possibly be related to conflicts in a domestic relationship."

According to the department, the explosion rocked the Barrow County town at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning, in the area of Holly Drive between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.

"The force of the explosion caused significant damage to a vehicle close by and broke several windows of residences in the general vicinity of the explosion," the department said.

Several locals commenting on the Winder Police Facebook post said they were shaken up by the incident.

"We live pretty far from this and it shook our whole house!" one person wrote.

Officers are conducting a follow-up investigation, according to Winder Police, and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Disposal Unit and Athens GBI office are assisting.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Wayne Manthe of Winder Police at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Athens office at 706-542-7901.